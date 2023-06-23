77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

GET 2 MOVING: Iron Tribe Fitness

1 hour 3 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, June 23 2023 Jun 23, 2023 June 23, 2023 6:11 AM June 23, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

GET 2 MOVING with Iron Tribe Fitness: 

If you'd like more information on how to get involved- the information is listed below. Iron Tribe specializes in using free weight movements that will condition the body to be able to form muscles and gain strength to do everyday activities. All fitness levels are welcome of all adult ages. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days