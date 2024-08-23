GET 2 MOVING: Cajun Tubing and Kayaking

DENHAM SPRINGS - A great summertime workout that also can be fun is kayaking. This activity can have many benefits for your physical and mental health.

Kayaking is a low-impact aerobic exercise that can improve heart health, strength, flexibility, and muscle strength in the arms, shoulders, chest, back, and legs. It can also help reduce wear and tear on joints and tissues.

Kayaking in the sun can also help your body produce vitamin D, which is essential for strong bones. It can also help relieve stress and improve mood by triggering the release of brain chemicals like dopamine. The water sport can also help focus on a single action, which can clear the mind of negative thoughts.

A perfect place to go get this exciting exercise is that Cajun Tubing and Kayaking in Denham Springs. Owner John Bonnette says "You can decide you want to go upriver which is an awesome workout... but you can really turn it into whatever kind of workout you want."

The kayaking trek is four miles long along the Amite River where you can enjoy the peaceful view of nature while getting a quality workout.

