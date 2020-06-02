George Floyd's family releases memorial, funeral details

George Floyd Image courtesy of Ben Crump

HOUSTON, Texas - A man who was murdered by a police officer will be honored during several public memorial events this week and next in Texas, North Carolina, and Minnesota.

According to ABC News, a public memorial for George Floyd will be held Thursday, June 4 at 1 p.m. at North Central University's Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A second public viewing and memorial service will be held again, Saturday, June 6 at Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters at 3 p.m. (EST) in Raeford, North Carolina.

A separate public viewing will be held on Monday, June 8 in Houston, Texas, which is where Floyd grew up.

It will be held from noon until 6 p.m. at Fountain of Praise.

This will be followed by a funeral on Tuesday, June 9 at 11 a.m. in Houston's Fountain of Praise.

Floyd's death set off protests, sometimes violent, that have spread throughout the country and abroad.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said Sunday he wants his department to provide a police escort when Floyd's body is returned to his home city from Minneapolis, as a show of support for the Floyd family.

"It's going to be a big deal for our city to bring him back home," Acevedo said in an interview with CNN's Don Lemon. "He's well-known, he's known by a lot of our officers."

"We want to make sure that the family is safe, that the movement is safe," Acevedo said. "We want to make sure that the family knows that we're here for them and we support them at this time."