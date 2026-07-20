Gas prices up nearly 14 cents per gallon over last week, new data shows

BATON ROUGE — The average gas prices in Baton Rouge rose to about 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, for an average of $3.52 per gallon on Monday, according to a survey by GasBuddy.

Prices in Baton Rouge are 12.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, with prices being 75.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

While gas prices have risen, the national average price of diesel has decreased to about 22.3 cents compared to last week's estimates, with prices currently standing at $5.077 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas station was priced at $3.29 per gallon while the most expensive was $4.89 per gallon.

"Average gasoline and diesel prices rose in nearly every state for the second straight week, with the national average price of gasoline likely to reach $4 per gallon within the next 48 hours and diesel already back above $5 per gallon nationally," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While the ongoing U.S.-Iran situation continues to weigh on markets, the story is increasingly less about crude oil and more about global refining capacity — the Strait of Hormuz remains closed while continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries further squeeze an already strained supply picture.

The lowest price in the state on Sunday was recorded at $3.16 per gallon, while the highest was $4.99 per gallon.