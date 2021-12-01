Garth Brooks 'Callin' Baton Rouge' to announce spring concert at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE - Iconic singer and songwriter Garth Brooks will be performing some of his many classic country music songs for a Baton Rouge audience this spring.

The multi-award-winning singer's concert is set for April 30 at Tiger Stadium.

Over the years, Brooks has entertained audiences with classics like 'Friends in Low Places,' and 'The Thunder Rolls,' but when the 59-year-old star visits Tiger Stadium, he's likely to play a song that will have special significance to both him and to his audience.

Brooks mentioned the tune during an interview with Martina McBride on her podcast, when he revealed that his favorite song to play at concerts is, 'Callin' Baton Rouge.'

Brooks said, “It’s the one that kind of flies under the radar... ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’ just catches you off guard and the whole crowd goes to another gear and they don’t come down from there.”

A sample of the momentum the song triggers can be seen in the Twitter video below, which was posted by LSU Football.

The upcoming April concert will mark Brooks' first time in Louisiana in almost five years and his first time in Baton Rouge in 24 years.

According to a press release, tickets are $94.95, all-inclusive, with an eight-ticket limit per purchase.

