Garbage truck crash reported on Airline Highway

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A crash involving a garbage truck was reported Monday morning.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. in a parking lot near Tom Drive and Airline Highway. It appears the truck hit a utility pole. No injuries have been reported at this time.

WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information. 

