Gameday info. for LSU season-opener at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY – As fans travel to Lambeau Field for LSU's season-opener against The University of Wisconsin, they are reminded of gameday information, events and policies.

The Lambeau Field parking lot will be open on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., along with the start of the Coors Light Tailgate Party. The party will take place in the expanded Tundra Tailgate Zone area, which will include an Outdoor Beer Garden and music stage in the stadium's east side parking lot near the Oneida Nation Gate.

Free to the public, the tailgate areas will have food and drinks for sale and live music. The game will also be shown on a large screen video nearby for fans.

Stadium gates open on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. with kickoff at 2:30 p.m.

Fans are reminded that no bags or purses will be allowed inside Lambeau Field unless they are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and are no larger than 12" by 6" by 12". Small clutches that do not exceed 4.5" by 6.5" are permitted. Stadium cushions are also not allowed, however, stadium seats and stadium pads that contain no pockets or zippers and are 18" wide or smaller are allowed.

As LSU and Wisconsin fans travel to Lambeau Field, drivers are reminded to allow for extra time and to expect delays as I-41 and adjacent roadways near the stadium are under construction. Traffic updates and trouble spots throughout Wisconsin are listed at www.511wi.gov/.

For more gameday information, visit www.packers.com/gameday.