63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Furry friends bring holiday cheer to kids at OLOL Children's Hospital

4 hours 22 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, December 25 2019 Dec 25, 2019 December 25, 2019 4:16 PM December 25, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Four-legged visitors stopped by Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital to brighten spirits on Christmas morning.

As members of the Tiger Human Animal Therapy Service (Tiger HATS) program, the dogs were trained to comfort patients and that's exactly what they did.

The Children's Hospital was filled with smiles as kids played and cuddled with the friendly pups.

Tiger HATS is a community organization comprised of volunteers with the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine and interested individuals from the Baton Rouge community.

Click here for more information on the program. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days