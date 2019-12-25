63°
Latest Weather Blog
Furry friends bring holiday cheer to kids at OLOL Children's Hospital
BATON ROUGE - Four-legged visitors stopped by Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital to brighten spirits on Christmas morning.
As members of the Tiger Human Animal Therapy Service (Tiger HATS) program, the dogs were trained to comfort patients and that's exactly what they did.
The Children's Hospital was filled with smiles as kids played and cuddled with the friendly pups.
Tiger HATS is a community organization comprised of volunteers with the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine and interested individuals from the Baton Rouge community.
Click here for more information on the program.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
President, First Lady share this Christmas message
-
Miles of Christmas Eve bonfires light the way for Papa Noel
-
On Christmas Eve many are still trying to wrap up their shopping
-
17-year-old killed in what may be targeted Christmas Eve double shooting
-
Meaningful Artistic Resources for kids holds gift wrapping fundraiser