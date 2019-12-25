Furry friends bring holiday cheer to kids at OLOL Children's Hospital

BATON ROUGE - Four-legged visitors stopped by Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital to brighten spirits on Christmas morning.

As members of the Tiger Human Animal Therapy Service (Tiger HATS) program, the dogs were trained to comfort patients and that's exactly what they did.

The Children's Hospital was filled with smiles as kids played and cuddled with the friendly pups.

Tiger HATS is a community organization comprised of volunteers with the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine and interested individuals from the Baton Rouge community.

