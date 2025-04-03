Funeral services planned for Bill Simon, beloved Baton Rouge tire shop owner

BATON ROUGE — Memorial services have been scheduled for beloved tire shop owner Bill Simon.

Simon, the president of a family-owned tire and auto repair shop Simple Simon, was hit by a car on March 28 while he was checking the mail at his Gurney Road home. He was 88.

Simon, well known for his TV and radio commercials, was described by Mayor Sid Edwards as a Baton Rouge icon.

"We need more Bill Simons in East Baton Rouge Parish," the mayor said.

Simon's visitation is set to begin April 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rabenhorst Funeral Home on Florida Boulevard. It continues April 10 with visitation at 11 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Ligouri Catholic Church on Greenwell Springs Road, followed by a rosary service at noon and a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m.

Simon will then be interred at Greenoaks Memorial Park.