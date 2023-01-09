Funeral arrangements set for teenager killed in deadly police pursuit

PLAQUEMINE - The funeral arrangements for a Brusly High School cheerleader have been set for Friday, Jan. 13.

Maggie Dunn's visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine.

Her funeral will start at 1 p.m. at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly.

“Only when you drink from the river of silence shall you indeed sing. And when you have reached the mountain top, then you shall begin to climb. And when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance.”



Margaret “Maggie” Edline Dunn, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the age of 17. She was a native of Plaquemine and resident of Brusly. Maggie was a junior at Brusly High School. She was an honor student and cheerleader who served on many committees and was in many clubs. Maggie was a member of the A-Team, Student Council and Beta. She was a friend to all she met, a blessing to have as a daughter and as a sister. Maggie loved being a big sister. Maggie's zest for life was unmatched. She never missed an opportunity to make a joke, danced like no one was watching, and laughed without hesitation. Maggie's smile could illuminate the darkest of rooms and her warmth was felt by all those lucky enough to cross her path. The best way to honor Maggie in death is to live life abundantly and unapologetically.

