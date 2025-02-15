77°
Latest Weather Blog
Fun-filled day for residents as elementary school highlights diverse cultures
KENILWORTH — On Feb. 15, residents had the opportunity to explore diverse cultures at Kenilworth Science and Technology Academy's community event.
The International Cultural Festival invited the community to learn and experience the diverse culture of the school's staff and students. The day was dedicated to highlight multiple cultures through food, music, art and performances.
Trending News
Community members got to enjoy the festival from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Citizen captures moment train hits truck in Slidell
-
Man arrested after intentionally parking truck on train tracks during Slidell parade
-
JP gets put through the wringer as he tries out for the...
-
2une In Previews: Krewe of Oshun
-
Central breaks ground on city's first city hall in 20 years of...