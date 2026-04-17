Friday PM Forecast: weekend cold front brings showers, big temperature changes

The Storm Station forecast points toward a weekend of two halves, starting with a warm, muggy feel and ending with cool, drier air. A cold front will sweep through Saturday night to bring showers and thunderstorms, followed by big temperature changes.

Saturday: warm and muggy

Saturday night: cold front with showers and thunderstorms

Sunday and Monday: cooler, lingering clouds

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will increase through the night with lows staying in the mid 60s thanks to south winds of 5-10mph. Like previous mornings, some patchy fog is possible near dawn. Saturday will be another warm and muggy afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 80s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected with skies gradually filling in through the afternoon and evening. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible as early as late afternoon.

It is worth noting that fans heading out to the second game of the LSU Baseball series against Texas A&M should keep an eye on the Storm Station Weather App radar. It is possible that some rain moves in before the contest wraps up. If lightning is in the mix, a delay could happen.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will really increase after dusk as a cold front moves in from the northwest. A line of showers and thunderstorms is expected along the front, delivering some needed rain to the region, to the tune of about a half an inch—some spots could even get a little more.





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Up Next: Some showers may linger a few hours past dawn on Sunday, but should wrap up by late morning. Clouds could be stubborn to break, with the sun only showing out later in the day. The bigger story will be the different feel. North breezes of 10-15mph will dry out the air and keep highs in the mid 70s—a double-digit drop from Saturday. The refreshing feel will also continue into Monday morning, with a crisp low in the upper 40s followed by a high in the mid 70s. Tuesday through Thursday, though no significant storm systems are expected, a slow return of moisture could allow for a spotty shower or thunderstorm, especially with afternoon warming. The 80s will be common for high temperatures to end the week.

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– Josh

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