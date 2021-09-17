Friday PM Forecast: Rain still lingers through the weekend

Tonight & Tomorrow: Evening showers and storms are expected to diminish later tonight, with a mostly cloudy sky remaining in place. Saturday, expect much of the same, with scattered showers and storms possible through out the day. It will not be a washout, but as we have seen all week long, isolated heavy downpours and frequent lightning will be possible. If you have plans to go to Saturday football games - grab a poncho or some form of rain gear just to be safe!



Looking Ahead: Even into early next week, scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast. An upper level low to the west of us will continue to keep us in an unsettled pattern. Jumping ahead to Wednesday of next week, there is fairly high confidence a cold front will move through the state. This front would drop overnight temperatures into the 60s and drop humidity to comfortable levels.





The Tropics

Tropical Storm Odette formed Friday afternoon off the Mid-Atlantic coast. Thankfully, Odette will not bring any direct impacts to land. This is now the 15th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.





Elsewhere in the tropics, there are two other features the National Hurricane Center is monitoring. At this time, neither of these disturbances appear to be a threat to the Gulf Coast.





