Friday PM Forecast: potential for heavy thunderstorms increases over weekend

Abundant moisture and a relentless wave of disturbances riding through the atmosphere will trigger daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms across the Baton Rouge Area through the weekend and into next week. While these storms will keep our daytime heat in check, you will need to watch the roads closely as localized flash flooding will threaten poor drainage and urban areas.

Rain Coverage: numerous showers and thunderstorms each day

Lurking Flood Threat: 4 to 7 inches may cause localized street and poor drainage flooding

Memorial Day Weekend: no washouts but plenty reason for indoor backup plans, especially afternoons

Tonight & Tomorrow: Early showers and thunderstorms will taper with partly cloudy skies and quiet conditions past midnight. It will remain muggy with lows in the low 70s. Similar to Friday, do not let the lull early Saturday fool you. By afternoon, another wave of energy in the atmosphere will launch numerous showers and thunderstorms. Expect high rain coverage by late afternoon, meaning almost everyone in the Metro Area will get a soak. Before the rain, highs will top in the mid 80s.





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Up Next: The active weather pattern shows absolutely no signs of breaking through Memorial Day. A large, persistent dip in the steering over the central United States will keep the Gulf Coast pinned beneath a conveyor belt of tropical moisture.

Sunday will likely present our highest flooding threat of the weekend. A potent wave of energy in the atmosphere will track right over the Bayou State, generating widespread, efficient rainmaking thunderstorms. Since the ground will already be thoroughly soaked from recent rain, the soil may struggle to absorb additional water. Nuisance street flooding will become increasingly likely with each passing storm. Monday may be relatively quieter, but similar to Saturday, numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely. Finding dry time for outdoor events over the holiday weekend will be difficult, but not impossible, as full washouts are not expected. If you have outdoor holiday plans, do not cancel them, but definitely have an indoor option nearby for when lightning is around.

Looking at the shortened workweek ahead, expect a very consistent, copy-and-paste forecast for Tuesday through Friday. Daily rounds of afternoon showers and thunderstorms will remain a staple. Over the next seven days, about 4-7 inches of additional rain is anticipated. Spaced out over that time, these amounts wouldn’t create major problems, but any areas that see those amounts in a few days or even a few hours can expect street and poor drainage flooding. Daytime highs will consistently hover in the mid-to-upper 80s. Nighttime lows will be stuck in the low 70s thanks to clouds and humidity.

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– Josh

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