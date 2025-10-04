FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ GAME OF THE WEEK: East Ascension beats Live Oak to remain undefeated in district play

GONZALES - It was a battle of two 5-5A teams who want to remain undefeated in district play. The East Ascension Spartans hosted the Live Oak Eagles for homecoming.

It took a while before anyone got points on the board, but the Spartans would strike first. Zaylen Smith connected with Jayden Ursin for the touchdown. The two-point conversion gave them an 8-0 lead.

Live Oak would respond in the second quarter when Cayden Jones found Landry Smart for a touchdown. The Eagles trailed after the extra point, 8-7.

On the ensuing kick off, Ursin made the catch and took the return all the way to the house for another Spartan touchdown. It was 15-7 from there.

With less than 30 seconds left in the first half, Live Oak drove down the field and scored when Riley Impson dove in for the touchdown. East Ascension led 18-14 at halftime.

The Spartans would hang on in the second half to win 38-21.