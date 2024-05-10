Latest Weather Blog
Friday is the LAST day to enter to win a dream home and a car to go with it!
BATON ROUGE - The deadline to buy a ticket for the St. Jude Dream House Giveaway to qualify for the Early Bird Prize of a new car is today.
If participants buy their tickets before Friday's end, they will be entered into a drawing for a 2023 Genesis G70 on top of the house itself.
For $100, your name will be entered into a drawing to win a beautiful home in Baton Rouge. The home is a four-bed, three-bath with 3,000 square feet of space. A spacious open kitchen with built-in island seating boasts a breakfast nook with panoramic windows. The master bedroom has a freestanding tub with a curbless shower, and even the guest suite has its own steam shower.
Each ticket purchase goes directly to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Their goal—and ours—is to achieve a 100% survival rate for pediatric cancer. St. Jude has treated children with cancer in all 50 states and around the world at zero cost to families, and ticket purchases help them continue to do so.
For more information, visit the Baton Rouge Dream Home Giveaway site here.
