Latest Weather Blog
FRIDAY HEALTH REPORT: Scientists say AI mimicking emotions could be a low-risk way to test mental health theories
A new study suggests AI models can imitate human emotional patterns when given emotion-based prompts.
Researchers at TU Dresden University of Technology tested several large language models, which are computer programs like ChatGPT that are trained to generate human-like responses.
They found that prompts designed to induce fear, anxiety, anger, disgust, sadness, worry and stress caused most AIs to rate those emotional states higher on a scale of zero to 100.
When followed up with relaxation or debriefing prompts, those reported scores came back down.
Researchers say this could one day offer a low-risk way to test mental health theories well before trying them in people.
Trending News
While this may seem to suggest AI has feelings, scientists say it must be understood as a research tool and not a human-like mind.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Investigative Unit: Former Dixon inmates face charges after drugs, cell phones found...
-
FRIDAY HEALTH REPORT: Scientists say AI mimicking emotions could be a low-risk...
-
Report: Top 40 LSU athletics donors summoned to Governor's Mansion for financial...
-
Knock Knock Children's Museum unveils new sponsors of the Story Tree reading...
-
Plaquemine Police Department receives stuffed animal donations to distribute to kids in...