FRIDAY HEALTH REPORT: Scientists say AI mimicking emotions could be a low-risk way to test mental health theories

A new study suggests AI models can imitate human emotional patterns when given emotion-based prompts.

Researchers at TU Dresden University of Technology tested several large language models, which are computer programs like ChatGPT that are trained to generate human-like responses.

They found that prompts designed to induce fear, anxiety, anger, disgust, sadness, worry and stress caused most AIs to rate those emotional states higher on a scale of zero to 100.

When followed up with relaxation or debriefing prompts, those reported scores came back down.

Researchers say this could one day offer a low-risk way to test mental health theories well before trying them in people.

While this may seem to suggest AI has feelings, scientists say it must be understood as a research tool and not a human-like mind.