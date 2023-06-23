Friday AM Forecast: Scattered Storms - More Heat - Tropics Active

More Heat.... More Humidity.... More Storms



THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Get ready for another hot and humid day with afternoon temperatures once again topping out in the upper 90s and the heat index soaring to 100 degrees. Not much in the way of relief from the intense heat and humidity other than the possibility of showers and thunderstorms which should start to fire up in the early afternoon hours. The storm will dissipate after sunset and the overnight hours will be clear with low temperatures around 75 degrees.



Up Next: The summertime pattern continues on Sunday with a better chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms being around 60%, but that will be our last significant chance for rain as the work week temperatures heat up to the upper 90s with the heat index surpassing 100 degrees each and every day, so expect hotter and drier conditions as the week wraps up. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

A couple of storms in the tropics as Tropical Storm Bret continues to gradually move over the southwestern Caribbean and is weakening. The storm is moving west at 15mph with maximum sustained winds of 60mph, and will continue on a westward track into the central Gulf of Mexico where the storm will dissipate in the remnant low. Tropical Depression #4 became Tropical Storm Cindy in the overnight hours and is currently moving west-northwest around 15 mph. Strengthening is not expected as conditions are not conducive in the western Atlantic basin to support further tropical development.