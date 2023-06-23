Latest Weather Blog
Friday AM Forecast: Scattered Storms - More Heat - Tropics Active
More Heat.... More Humidity.... More Storms
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Get ready for another hot and humid day with afternoon temperatures once again topping out in the upper 90s and the heat index soaring to 100 degrees. Not much in the way of relief from the intense heat and humidity other than the possibility of showers and thunderstorms which should start to fire up in the early afternoon hours. The storm will dissipate after sunset and the overnight hours will be clear with low temperatures around 75 degrees.
Up Next: The summertime pattern continues on Sunday with a better chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms being around 60%, but that will be our last significant chance for rain as the work week temperatures heat up to the upper 90s with the heat index surpassing 100 degrees each and every day, so expect hotter and drier conditions as the week wraps up. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
In the Tropics:
Trending News
A couple of storms in the tropics as Tropical Storm Bret continues to gradually move over the southwestern Caribbean and is weakening. The storm is moving west at 15mph with maximum sustained winds of 60mph, and will continue on a westward track into the central Gulf of Mexico where the storm will dissipate in the remnant low. Tropical Depression #4 became Tropical Storm Cindy in the overnight hours and is currently moving west-northwest around 15 mph. Strengthening is not expected as conditions are not conducive in the western Atlantic basin to support further tropical development.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish councilman accuses colleague of sexually harassing his stepdaughter during public...
-
'In God We Trust' now to be displayed in every public school...
-
Navy veteran, submersible pilot from Baton Rouge discusses warning signs surrounding Titan...
-
City says it's addressing frequent traffic light malfunctions along Perkins Road
-
Tigers embrace Tommy White after walk-off homerun against Wake Forest
Sports Video
-
LSU beats Wake Forest in extra innings to advance to CWS finals
-
Tigers embrace Tommy White after walk-off homerun against Wake Forest
-
LSU closes book on Will Wade saga as NCAA hands down punishment...
-
Sports 2's Michael Cauble one-on-one with Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso
-
Visiting LSU fans dominating Omaha bar's CWS drinking challenge