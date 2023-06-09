Friday AM Forecast: HEAT on repeat but on Saturday scattered showers set in

Dodging showers this weekend but everyone will feel the heat.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Who is cranking up the heat? More low-90° heat on the way today. We do not have an air quality alert across the WBRZ viewing area today, but that does not mean air conditions have drastically improved. We are just 1 Air Quality Index point below where we were yesterday, so all the same applies. Air conditions are unhealthy for sensitive groups, everyone should limit their time outdoors and take frequent breaks. Daytime highs topping out in the low-90s does not help the poor air conditions. If anything the constant heat and humidity makes breathing conditions worse. A few spotty showers are expected again this afternoon, but most people will stay completely dry.

Up Next: Saturday is looking like our wettest day of the weekend. Isolated showers will begin to bubble up just after lunch, becoming more widespread into the afternoon hours. Any rain you see, you should be prepared for possibly stronger storms with gusty winds and hail. This could make for a messy afternoon at Alex box for the Baton Rouge Super Regional. Every afternoon you should expect the low-to-mid 90s, and on the days we see less showers… we could break into the upper 90s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.