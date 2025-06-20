Friday AM Forecast: Heat alerts issued ahead of first official weekend of Summer!

Friday, June 20th — the Summer Solstice — officially kicks off the summer season with the longest day of the year. Fittingly, Louisiana’s heat and humidity are turning up the intensity this weekend.

A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY. Heat Index values or feels-like temperatures over 107 are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Today & Tonight: Today will be hot, with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values reaching dangerous levels, up to 112°. Expect mostly sunny skies with just a few spotty afternoon showers. Tonight will be warm and muggy, with lows in the mid-70s under mostly clear skies.

The Weekend: Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and hot, with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values between 104 and 108. While most of the area stays dry under high pressure, a few spotty afternoon storms are still possible. Rain chances will be lower than recent days, around 20–30%. Nights will stay warm and muggy, with lows in the mid-70s.

Next Week: As the high-pressure ridge will move east, allowing a rare pattern of afternoon storms to move in from the east. These storms will be sparked by easterly winds, daytime heat, and atmospheric energy. Expect hot, humid weather with a few storms each afternoon next week.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

