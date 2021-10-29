Friday AM Forecast: Cool and breezy to end out the week

The Forecast: Happy Friday! Grab a light jacket or sweater out the door this morning. This afternoon, high temperatures will only climb to around 64 degrees. This is due to more cloud cover expected to hang over most of the forecast area today. The closer you are to the coastline, the less cloud cover there will be. Tonight will be even colder, with lows in the mid-upper 40s across the local area.





Looking Ahead: It’s a quiet forecast for the Halloween weekend. Mornings will be chilly in the 40s with warm afternoons in the 70s. There will be plenty of sunshine around to get outside and enjoy. There will be no major changes in the local forecast through Wednesday of next week. Temperatures will slowly warm up a few degrees, but there is no mention of rain the in 7-day forecast until next Thursday.







-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton



