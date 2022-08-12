Friday AM Forecast: A little more dry time this weekend

Another rainy afternoon today, but there is more dry time in the forecast this weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Your Friday is bringing another round of widespread showers and storms. Most areas will see rain today with a few heavy downpours possible. Most of the rain will be in the afternoon, but like yesterday, a few spots may get a light shower this morning. Between the showers, temperatures will max out in the upper 80s. Shower activity will die down in the evening and Friday night plans should be nice and dry. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 70s. There is much more dry time in the weekend forecast.

Up Next: On Saturday, about half of the area will see measurable rainfall. That rain will be in the afternoon hours. On Sunday, most locations will stay dry with only 30% of the area expected to see rain. The slightly drier trend will continue into the first half of next week. With less rain, the temperatures will be a bit higher. Temperatures will continue to trend in near 90° with the heat index near 100°. The rainy afternoons will come back in full force by Wednesday. Get out and enjoy any sunshine you have! Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— street and poor drainage flooding —please have access to alerts through this week. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

In the Tropics:

No developments expected for the next 5 days.