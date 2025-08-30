Frenchtown Road Bridge remains closed for emergency repairs

BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish announced Tuesday evening that the Frenchtown Road Bridge is closed until further notice.

Officials say the bridge that runs over Beaver Bayou, just west of Chaumont Avenue is closing indefinitely while crews perform emergency repairs. The Department of Public Works tells WBRZ heavy rain may have led to erosion on the west side of the bridge.

Unfortunately, there's no timeline on how long the bridge repairs will take.

For the time being, drivers can use the Central Thruway to Greenwell Springs Road to Thibodaux Road as a detour.

Wednesday morning, Central Mayor David Barrow was seen operating traffic lights at the intersection of Morgan Road and Greenwell Springs in an attempt to ease congestion.

