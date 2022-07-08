94°
French Settlement mayor booked in domestic violence case
FRENCH SETTLEMENT - The mayor of a small town in Livingston Parish was arrested after a months-long investigation into a domestic dispute that unfolded while a child was present.
The sheriff's office reported that Haley Unbehagen, 37, was booked Friday related to a confrontation that happened April 6. The department said Unbehagen's arrest was spurred in part by additional details that were reported to investigators in late May.
No other details related to her arrest were immediately available.
Unbehagen was booked on charges of domestic abuse aggravated assault and child endangerment.
