French President Macron attacks Russian media outlets

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron has made an extraordinary attack on two Russian media outlets, saying they acted as "propaganda" organs during France's election campaign.



Speaking at a news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Macron accused the two outlets, Russia Today and Sputnik, of spreading fake news.



He said that's why he banned their reporters from his campaign headquarters during the race for the French presidency, which he went on to win May 7.