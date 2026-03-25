Free agent quarterback Zach Wilson joins New Orleans Saints, reports say

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are expanding the team's quarterback room with Zach Wilson, ESPN reports.

Wilson, who was a free agent, most recently signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins last year to act as the team's backup quarterback. Now, the former New York Jets quarterback with 6,325 yards and 23 touchdowns, will act as backup for the Saints' Tyler Shough.

Shough was drafted in the second round by the Saints in 2025 and replaced Spencer Rattler as the starting quarterback in New Orleans. Rattler is still on the Saints, ESPN notes.