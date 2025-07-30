90°
Latest Weather Blog
FranU announces $2 million renovation of healthcare building
BATON ROUGE - Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, or FranU, is receiving a big upgrade to one of its buildings.
The School of Health Professions Building will receive a $2 million renovation scheduled for completion this fall.
“This renovation embodies our vision of forming integrated thinkers and servant leaders,” said Dean Thompson. “We are creating a space where education, innovation, and faith come together to prepare students for meaningful, team-based service in healthcare.”
The renovation will include student-centered classrooms, new laboratories, a rehab gym, a research lab and collaborative study areas.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tulane basketball player Gregg Glenn III, a former Michigan transfer, dies unexpectedly
-
Coroner identifies man killed in June hit-and-run along Anselmo Lane; BRPD still...
-
Baton Rouge Police looking for woman missing since February
-
Liberty Lagoon tickets now only available at gate; third ticket-policy change this...
-
Woman arrested for six counts of attempted murder after firing shots at...