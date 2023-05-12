89°
Franklin police seeking suspect wanted on firearms charges

Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

ST. MARY PARISH - Franklin police are asking for help locating a man wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anyone with information on the possible location of Davien Burrell is asked to contact the Franklin Police Department at 337-828-1716.

Callers may remain anonymous.

