Fox's Megyn Kelly to guest-host 'Live' day after election
NEW YORK - She may be a little bleary-eyed, but Fox News' Megyn Kelly is booked to co-host the morning talk show "Live" with Kelly Ripa on the day after the election.
The show said it will be Kelly's first time as a co-host. "Live" has been looking for a partner for Ripa since last spring, when Michael Strahan left to join "Good Morning America."
It's an intriguing booking. Although Fox is anxious to keep her, Kelly will soon become a free agent able to look for other broadcasting jobs.
Kelly has been one of the most high-profile TV journalists of the presidential campaign, the target of barbs from Donald Trump and, on Tuesday night, from Newt Gingrich.
