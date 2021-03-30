Four women arrested for prostitution in sting operation

BATON ROUGE - Four women were arrested as a result of an undercover prostitution operation between East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputies partnered with the Louisiana State Police Special Victim's Unit.

According to the affidavits, agents acted in an undercover capacity using various websites known to advertise commercial sex acts for money. The events listed below occurred Thursday afternoon. All suspects were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Around 2 p.m., authorities contacted 28-year-old Danielle Darby (not pictured) on backpage.com. She later met with an undercover agent at a LaQuinta Motel where she offered a "two girl special" involving her and 31-year-old Farrah Nimji (left). The two were arrested and booked on one count of prostitution.

Agents later arrested 19-year-old Dalesia Hutchison (middle) after first making contact with her via backpage.com. An undercover agent met Hutchison at a Super 8 Motel where she offered them full sex for $300. Agents secured the room and found nine pills of suspected MDMA and a clear bag of the same narcotic in the hotel room. Hutchison was booked for prostitution and possession of a schedule one drug.

Around 3 p.m., agents made contact with 20-year-old Genevieve Ponce de Leon (right) on backpage.com. She provided an undercover agent with a location to meet. After arriving at the location, Ponce de Leon offered full sex for $200. Agents initiated a takedown where she surrendered herself into custody. Ponce de Leon was booked on one count of prostitution.