Latest Weather Blog
Four women arrested for prostitution in sting operation
BATON ROUGE - Four women were arrested as a result of an undercover prostitution operation between East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputies partnered with the Louisiana State Police Special Victim's Unit.
According to the affidavits, agents acted in an undercover capacity using various websites known to advertise commercial sex acts for money. The events listed below occurred Thursday afternoon. All suspects were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
Around 2 p.m., authorities contacted 28-year-old Danielle Darby (not pictured) on backpage.com. She later met with an undercover agent at a LaQuinta Motel where she offered a "two girl special" involving her and 31-year-old Farrah Nimji (left). The two were arrested and booked on one count of prostitution.
Agents later arrested 19-year-old Dalesia Hutchison (middle) after first making contact with her via backpage.com. An undercover agent met Hutchison at a Super 8 Motel where she offered them full sex for $300. Agents secured the room and found nine pills of suspected MDMA and a clear bag of the same narcotic in the hotel room. Hutchison was booked for prostitution and possession of a schedule one drug.
Around 3 p.m., agents made contact with 20-year-old Genevieve Ponce de Leon (right) on backpage.com. She provided an undercover agent with a location to meet. After arriving at the location, Ponce de Leon offered full sex for $200. Agents initiated a takedown where she surrendered herself into custody. Ponce de Leon was booked on one count of prostitution.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Residents frustrated with set-backs in construction of Comite Diversion Canal
-
Travel agencies seeing spike in vacation interest as more people get vaccinated
-
Can an employer require a COVID-19 vaccination?
-
LSU begins lake restoration project
-
Louisianans 16 and older now eligible for COVID vaccine
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community