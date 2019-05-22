90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Four Louisiana officers in President Trump's motorcade crash on interstate

1 week 1 day 2 hours ago Tuesday, May 14 2019 May 14, 2019 May 14, 2019 2:34 PM May 14, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAKE CHARLES - Four officers escorting President Donald Trump to a speech in Louisiana reportedly crashed on I-210 near I-10 Tuesday afternoon.

A White House reporter for Bloomberg reported the officers in the motorcade appeared to have been injured in the crash. The president's vehicle appeared to be unaffected.

The White House released a statement: "Motorcycle officers from local law enforcement were injured in an accident while traveling with the President’s motorcade."

The officers were taken to a hospital for treatment and were in stable condition, the White House said.

The president's motorcade was heading to Hackberry, where he was making a speech about jobs and energy.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days