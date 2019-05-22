Latest Weather Blog
Four Louisiana officers in President Trump's motorcade crash on interstate
LAKE CHARLES - Four officers escorting President Donald Trump to a speech in Louisiana reportedly crashed on I-210 near I-10 Tuesday afternoon.
A White House reporter for Bloomberg reported the officers in the motorcade appeared to have been injured in the crash. The president's vehicle appeared to be unaffected.
I saw 3 officers down on Interstate 10 near Lake Charles as Trump motorcade headed to Hackberry.— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 14, 2019
One in grassy ditch, sitting up. One flat on his back on highway shoulder, bleeding. A third standing up, bleeding from his arm.
Our whole side of highway was closed to traffic. pic.twitter.com/LAFvIlmwww
The White House released a statement: "Motorcycle officers from local law enforcement were injured in an accident while traveling with the President’s motorcade."
The officers were taken to a hospital for treatment and were in stable condition, the White House said.
The president's motorcade was heading to Hackberry, where he was making a speech about jobs and energy.
