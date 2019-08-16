93°
Four hospitalized after vehicle crashes into home on Gus Young Ave.

2 years 5 months 1 week ago Saturday, March 04 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Several people were reportedly hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a house Saturday night.

The crash happened on Gus Young Ave. at N. Acadian around 8 p.m. Sources say the four people involved were taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available. 

