72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Four from Mississippi killed in I-12 crash in Livingston Parish Thursday

8 hours 49 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 April 25, 2019 5:55 AM April 25, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Four people from Mississippi were killed Thursday morning after their car collided with another early Thursday morning.

The incident was reported before 5:30 a.m. on I-12 just east of LA 63 in Holden. Officials say four people were killed in the crash. Another is in critical condition. 

State police confirmed late Thursday morning that all four killed were Mississippi residents who were traveling east on I-12. Their identities have not been released at this time, though investigators say none of them were wearing seatbelts at the time.

Police say another driver, identified as 57-year-old Willie Smith Jr., crossed the median for unknown reasons and struck the victims' vehicle head-on. Smith was taken to an area hospital where he remains in serious condition. 

That stretch of I-12 is one of the few places without protective cable barriers. DOTD was expected to begin the process of building the barrier in that area this summer.

Crews had the roadway reopened before 6:40 a.m.

The crash is being investigated by Louisiana State Police.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days