Four from Mississippi killed in I-12 crash in Livingston Parish Thursday

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Four people from Mississippi were killed Thursday morning after their car collided with another early Thursday morning.

The incident was reported before 5:30 a.m. on I-12 just east of LA 63 in Holden. Officials say four people were killed in the crash. Another is in critical condition.

State police confirmed late Thursday morning that all four killed were Mississippi residents who were traveling east on I-12. Their identities have not been released at this time, though investigators say none of them were wearing seatbelts at the time.

Police say another driver, identified as 57-year-old Willie Smith Jr., crossed the median for unknown reasons and struck the victims' vehicle head-on. Smith was taken to an area hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Preparing for a busy day. Cross median collision w/fatalities in Holden on I-12 east bound. Expect delays. Tornado damage in Ruston. @La_DOTD is engaged. — Shawn Wilson, Ph.D. (@onevisionary) April 25, 2019

That stretch of I-12 is one of the few places without protective cable barriers. DOTD was expected to begin the process of building the barrier in that area this summer.

Crews had the roadway reopened before 6:40 a.m.

All lanes are open I-12 East at mile marker 28 (past Livingston). Congestion is approaching Satsuma. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) April 25, 2019

The crash is being investigated by Louisiana State Police.