Latest Weather Blog
Four firefighters treated for heat exhaustion while responding to reported arson
BATON ROUGE - An arson at a duplex off Scenic Highway destroyed the entire building—combined with the high heat, four firefighters had to be treated on the scene for heat exhaustion.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the fire on Kingfisher Avenue early Friday afternoon. One person was still inside when crews arrived, but responders were able to get them out of the building uninjured. While the crews were working to control the blaze, the roof began to collapse, causing firefighters to have to pause their work.
The fire department was able to keep the fire from spreading to surrounding buildings, but the duplex was completely destroyed.
Investigators found the fire to be arson.
Anyone with information about the fire should call Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-2050.
