Four arrested for battery after SAE rush party brawl at Uncle Earl's

BATON ROUGE — Three 19-year-olds and an 18-year-old were arrested on felony battery charges after a fight broke out during an LSU Sigma Alpha Epsilon party at a Perkins Road bar, an attorney said.

According to a police report obtained by WBRZ, Preston Polito, Reece Gordon, and Konner Milligan, all 19, and 18-year-old Cason Cloessner were arrested for second-degree battery.

An attorney for the victim stated that the four were at Uncle Earl's for an SAE pledge party on August 2. His client was at the bar to meet a friend and was not attending the rush event.

Video obtained by WBRZ shows four people attacking the victim, hitting and kicking his face, head, and body. He was driven to a hospital, where police responded at 1:30 a.m. The victim told police the group threw drinks in his face on the patio. When he shouted, 'What the hell was that for?' they knocked him down and beat him.

Hours later, the same night, a second brawl ensued. WBRZ obtained video of the melee, and the footage shows a large fight on the patio involving more than 10 people. It's unclear if Polito, Gordon, Milligan or Cloessner were involved in the second brawl.

WBRZ has asked about the student status of the group. We have yet to hear back.