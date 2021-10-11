75°
Foul play not ruled out in disappearance of BR woman
BATON ROUGE - City Police issued an advisory Monday morning for help to find 56-year-old Angela Lennette.
While there's an active effort to find Lennette, investigators on her missing person's case are not ruling out foul play in her disappearance.
Lennette, who suffers from dementia, was last seen on Saturday (Oct. 9) in the 2900 block of Seneca Street wearing a white shirt and blue sweat pants.
Baton Rouge Police request anyone with information on where Lennette could be located can contact the police department directly at 225-389-2000 or call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
