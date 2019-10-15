Forth Worth officer released on bond

Photo: Associated Press

FORTH WORTH, Texas (AP) -Former Forth Worth police officer who resigned after fatally shooting a woman through a window in her home has been released on bond.

According to police reports 34 year-old Aaron Dean is out of police custody after posting bond just four hours after his arrest in the shooting of 28 year-old Atatiana Jefferson.

Dean was arrested Monday on a $200,000 bond. Earlier in the day he resigned from the force , Forth Worth's police chief says he would've been fired if he hadn't.

Sgt. Chris Daniel read a statement in a press conference Monday night pledging to work "around the clock" for justice in the case ensuring a grieving community that " no stone is left unturned" in search for answers.