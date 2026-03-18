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Former St. James deputy arrested on computer-aided solicitation now faces attempted trafficking charges
GRAMERCY — A former St. James Parish deputy previously arrested on computer-aided solicitation of a minor charges is now facing attempted human trafficking and production of child sexual abuse material charges.
Tykei Simoneaux, 23, was arrested in February following an investigation into a tip alleging he had solicited minors to send videos and pictures of themselves committing "a lewd and lascivious or sex act in exchange for money." Simoneaux was fired from his job as a deputy following his initial arrest.
More than a month later, Simeoneaux was re-arrested on additional charges, including one count each of indecent behavior, computer-aided solicitation and attempted human trafficking. He also now faces 32 counts of production of child sexual abuse material following his Tuesday arrest.
The new charges are in addition to his previous charges, which also included misfeasance in office.
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Simoneaux was already in custody in the St. James Parish Jail and is being held on a total bond of $1.245 million.
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