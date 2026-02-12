66°
St. James Parish deputy fired after computer-aided solicitation of minor, obstruction of justice arrest

1 hour 39 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, February 12 2026
By: Domenic Purdy

GRAMERCY — A St. James Parish deputy was fired after he was arrested on indecent behavior, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and malfeasance charges. 

Deputies said that 23-year-old Tykeim Simoneaux was arrested Wednesday following a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Simoneaux, who was also arrested on obstruction of justice charges and booked into the St. James Parish Jail, was fired from his job on Wednesday night. 

"The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office holds its employees to the highest standards of conduct, both on and off duty. The actions of Tykeim Simoneaux do not define the others who wear the uniform," Sheriff Claude Louis Jr. said. 

