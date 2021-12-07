Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama

Photo: WWLTV

REFORM, Ala. - Former Saints defensive lineman Glenn Foster Jr. died in police custody after he was arrested Sunday in Alabama.

WWLTV reports Foster, 31, died Monday. The Pickens County Coroner's Office confirmed Foster's death but did not provide further details on circumstances surrounding the incident.

Foster was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment and resisting arrest by attempt to elude around 12:30 p.m. in the town of Reform, Alabama. Jail records showed those charges were replaced later that same afternoon with three counts of simple assault and one count of third-degree robbery.

Foster joined the Saints in 2012 as an undrafted free agent and played in New Orleans for two seasons. More recently, Foster owned a granite countertop business with stores in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, according to WWLTV.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office referred all questions related to the arrest to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation, which is an arm of the Alabama Highway Patrol.