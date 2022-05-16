92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former Saints coach Sean Payton takes analyst job with FOX Sports

3 hours 42 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, May 16 2022 May 16, 2022 May 16, 2022 1:19 PM May 16, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

NEW ORLEANS - Beloved former Saints coach Sean Payton is allegedly joining FOX as a studio analyst, according to Mike Florio with NBC Sports.

Trending News

Payton left the Saints following the 2021 season after his 10-and-a-half-year partnership with the team.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days