Funeral arrangements announced for Southern University baseball legend Roger Cador

BATON ROUGE — Southern University announced funeral arrangements for legendary baseball coach Roger Cador, who died Tuesday.

A public viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. on July 6 at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Southern's campus. The viewing will be followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m.

Cador was 74 when he died.

He played basketball and baseball for the Jaguars in the early 70's, a time he called a "golden era" for HBCU baseball. He led the team in 1972 with a .393 batting average before being drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 1973, according to the American Baseball Coaches Association.

After five seasons in Atlanta, Southern brought him on as an assistant coach for the basketball and baseball teams for a few years.

In 1985, he was named Southern's head baseball coach, a position he held for the next 33 years, according to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

Before he retired in 2017, Cador led the Jaguars to 14 conference titles and 11 NCAA tournaments with a career record of 913-597-1. He coached 10 All-Americans and 62 MLB draftees, including 2003 Golden Spikes winner Rickie Weeks.

In 1987, Cador's Jags became the first HBCU school to win an NCAA tournament game in a 1-0 upset over No. 2-ranked Cal State Fullerton, his Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame entry reads.

He was inducted into the Southwestern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame in 2018 and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.