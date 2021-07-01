Former Lt. Gov. James 'Jimmy' Edward Fitzmorris Jr. passes away at 99

Lt. gov Jimmy Edward Fitzmorris Jr.

BATON ROUGE - According to a Thursday news release from the office of Governor John Bel Edwards, former Lt. Gov. James 'Jimmy' Edward Fitzmorris Jr. recently died at the age of 99.

Fitzmorris served on the New Orleans City Council from 1954 to 1966 and as Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana from 1972 to 1980.

Governor Edwards issued a statement regarding his death, saying: “The contributions made by former Lt. Gov. Jimmy Fitzmorris to Louisiana are too many to be mentioned and too great to be measured.”

The governor went on to say, “Always humble and a true gentleman, he led a life of exemplary and selfless service to country and state. Jimmy was a U.S. Army World War II veteran, twice elected as lieutenant governor, served as president of the Louisiana Senate, and also served as a New Orleans City councilman."

"He was heralded for his work to promote and grow tourism and industry. Among our greatest public servants, Jimmy was well and widely known for his civility, honesty and leadership. He was a devout Catholic, and Jimmy’s life was a testament to his faith and his love for family and neighbor. Please join me and Donna in praying for his children, family, friends and all who knew him.”

At this time, it is unknown if funeral arrangements have been scheduled.