Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert commits to Florida

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert announced on Sunday that he decided to commit to the University of Florida.

Gilbert posted to Twitter around 5 p.m. saying that "This is the best situation for me."

After careful consideration I have decided to commit to the University of Florida. This is the best situation for me and I’m excited to join the family. ?? — AG2 (@arik_gilbert) January 31, 2021

Gilbert opted out in the middle of the 2020-2021 football season. Gilbert only spent just a year in Baton Rouge.