Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert commits to Florida

Sunday, January 31 2021
BATON ROUGE - Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert announced on Sunday that he decided to commit to the University of Florida.

Gilbert posted to Twitter around 5 p.m. saying that "This is the best situation for me."

  

