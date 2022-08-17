Former LSU QB Joe Burrow featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated

CINCINNATI - Fans can get a behind-the-scenes look at Joe Burrow's life since his Super Bowl debut earlier this year.

The LSU legend and star Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Football Preview edition.

It’s been six months since Joe Burrow came up just short in the Super Bowl.



Since, he’s been navigating a new level of fame and expectations, and a new group of teammates: https://t.co/4ZgjA45km1 pic.twitter.com/xBbSmG5ebk — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 17, 2022

Burrow spent two years as the LSU quarterback and led the team to win a National Championship during the 2019 season.

To read the full Sports Illustrated article: click here.