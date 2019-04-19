62°
Former LSU football player picks up tab at North Carolina bar

1 hour 1 minute 29 seconds ago Friday, April 19 2019 Apr 19, 2019 April 19, 2019 11:47 AM April 19, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

NORTH CAROLINA- Former LSU running back Derrius Guice was feeling a little generous at a college bar Thursday night.

Thomas Oothoudt was eating at SupDogs in North Carolina when he realized someone paid his bill.

He noticed that Guice was eating at the restaurant at the same time and suspected it was him.

Oothoudt asked the Redskins running back if he paid for his table's food on Twitter. Guice then replied with a simple, "Lmao."

Not too long after the Sup Dogs Twitter chimed in and stated that not only did Guice pay for their food but also left a pretty nice tip.

Sup Dog posted a picture of the receipt on the Instagram captioning it, "Thank you @dhasickestt. Staff was cheering! HTTR!!!"

Thank you @dhasickestt????. Staff was cheering! HTTR!!!

