Former LSU football player arrested in fatal Texas crash
RICHARDSON, TEXAS - A former Scotlandville High and LSU football player was arrested Saturday in a crash that killed a motorcyclist.
Kelvin Joseph Jr., 25, was booked into Richardson City Jail on counts of driving while intoxicated and collision involving personal injury or death, according to Richardson police.
The wreck just before 5 a.m. killed 27-year-old Cody Morris, who had been riding her motorcycle. No other vehicles were at the scene when police arrived.
Joseph called Plano police nearly an hour later to report that he was involved in the wreck. Police say they saw evidence that he was intoxicated when officers interviewed him.
Joseph played for one season at LSU in 2018 after graduating from Scotlandville High. He later played for the Dallas Cowboys and several other NFL teams before joining the DC Defenders of the UFL for the 2025 season.
