83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former LSU football player arrested in fatal Texas crash

3 hours 38 minutes 38 seconds ago Saturday, June 07 2025 Jun 7, 2025 June 07, 2025 5:53 PM June 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

RICHARDSON, TEXAS - A former Scotlandville High and LSU football player was arrested Saturday in a crash that killed a motorcyclist.

Kelvin Joseph Jr., 25, was booked into Richardson City Jail on counts of driving while intoxicated and collision involving personal injury or death, according to Richardson police.

The wreck just before 5 a.m. killed 27-year-old Cody Morris, who had been riding her motorcycle. No other vehicles were at the scene when police arrived.

Joseph called Plano police nearly an hour later to report that he was involved in the wreck. Police say they saw evidence that he was intoxicated when officers interviewed him.

Trending News

Joseph played for one season at LSU in 2018 after graduating from Scotlandville High. He later played for the Dallas Cowboys and several other NFL teams before joining the DC Defenders of the UFL for the 2025 season.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days