80°
Latest Weather Blog
Former La. Senator Karen Carter Peterson gets prison sentence in federal wire fraud case
NEW ORLEANS - Former State Senator Karen Carter Peterson was sentenced to 22 months in federal prison after she admitted to stealing money from Louisiana's Democratic party.
Prosecutors said Carter took more than $140,000 from the political party and her own campaign account and used it to gamble at casinos.
She was sentenced Wednesday and ordered to report to federal court on March 6, according to the Times-Picayune.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dakota Theriot arrives at court for hearing in 2019 killing spree
-
Deputies searching for man caught on video during armed robbery firing shots...
-
Newly released video shows tense moments before trooper fatally shot suspect on...
-
Mother shot intruder dead after he forced his way into Hammond home
-
Southern University students sleeping in cars to avoid bug-infested apartment; managers of...