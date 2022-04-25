68°
Former La. Rep Cedric Richmond leaving position in Biden administration
WASHINGTON D.C. - Former Louisiana Representative Cedric Richmond is resigning from his position as Senior Advisor to the Biden administration after less than two years, according to NOLA.com.
Richmond announced leaving his 2nd Congressional District seat in November 2020 and filled the Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.
Democratic representative Troy Carter filled Richmond's position after being elected in April.
