Former Istrouma High teacher formally charged in rape case involving student

BATON ROUGE - A former high school teacher accused of raping a student on campus was charged on multiple counts this week.

Johnnie Butler, 42, was charged by the district attorney's office Wednesday for sexual battery and third-degree rape.

He was first arrested back in May after allegations surfaced that he sexually assaulted a student in a closet at Istrouma High School. Butler was also a reserve deputy prior to his arrest.

The student's father told WBRZ that Butler asked his daughter to meet him at school, then attacked her. A hospital administered a rape kit as investigators were summoned.

The student was 18 years old at the time.

Butler said he didn't have sexual contact with the victim but admitted to deleting graphic text messages he had sent her, according to arrest documents.